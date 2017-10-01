        <
          Teammates, opponents and more congratulate Matt Cain on 13-year career

          10:20 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Cain received a standing ovation Saturday when he walked off the mound for the last time, wrapping up a 13-year career by the Bay.

          He received a similar reaction on social media, where even some of the Giants' biggest rivals tipped their caps:

          Easy for them to say, as they never have to face "The Horse" again. Cain beat the Colorado Rockies 17 times and the Arizona Diamondbacks 15 times, easily more than his third-most victimized team (eight wins vs. the San Diego Padres).

          Among the others to congratulate Cain were actor and noted Giants' fan Colin Hanks and a swath of former and current teammates:

          Cain, who turns 33 tomorrow, finishes his Giants career having made 331 starts, sixth-most in franchise history.

          --David DeChant

