Teammates, opponents and more congratulate Matt Cain on 13-year career

San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Cain received a standing ovation Saturday when he walked off the mound for the last time, wrapping up a 13-year career by the Bay.

He received a similar reaction on social media, where even some of the Giants' biggest rivals tipped their caps:

Congratulations to @SFGiants pitcher Matt Cain on an outstanding career. Best of luck in the future and enjoy retirement! pic.twitter.com/HT8pCvHBV4 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 30, 2017

Congratulations to Matt Cain, who announced his retirement earlier today, on a decorated career. Best of luck in all your future endeavors! pic.twitter.com/kG9UUBB7k8 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 27, 2017

Easy for them to say, as they never have to face "The Horse" again. Cain beat the Colorado Rockies 17 times and the Arizona Diamondbacks 15 times, easily more than his third-most victimized team (eight wins vs. the San Diego Padres).

Among the others to congratulate Cain were actor and noted Giants' fan Colin Hanks and a swath of former and current teammates:

Tip of the cap to the man on the mound #MattCain. Congrats on an amazing @SFGiants career. Thank you! — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) September 30, 2017

Cainer, thanks for everything you've given this team and San Francisco. Truly an honor to be your teammate. pic.twitter.com/ogUVPXKGzr — Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) October 1, 2017

With this being Matt Cain's last start, I would like to say what an honor it was to call him a teammate. From a young kid to a salty veteran he always showed pride, respect and love for the game. True professional that should not be forgotten. #forevergiant A post shared by Rich Aurilia (@richaurilia) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

You did it right! You ended your epic career with an epic start! You're "shotgun" Cain", and always will be the "the horse" pic.twitter.com/5NgeKNkjhO — Jeremy Affeldt (@JeremyAffeldt) September 30, 2017

Athletes dream of playing their entire career in one city. Matt Cain achieved so much greatness while doing it. Thank you #ForeverGiant pic.twitter.com/byZXWVWDyw — Mark Melancon (@Mark_Melancon_) September 30, 2017

One of the BEST pitchers I've ever caught and a GREAT friend,3x🏆CONGRATULATIONS on retirement to the horse,Matt Cain!🙏🏽 Enjoy your next chapter with your family!!

-The Molinas!! @SFGiants pic.twitter.com/zKzqzuywf7 — Bengie Molina (@BengieMolina1) September 29, 2017

What a career for Matt Cain. One of my favorite pitchers to ever watch during my career. Incredible competitor. Awesome guy. Congrats, Matt! — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) September 28, 2017

Cainer was the best teammate, toughest teammate, and most heavy handed teammate! TY for taking your bow, you earned everything @SFGiants — Kevin Frandsen (@KevinFrandsen) September 30, 2017

Matt Cain is a guy who did it right. What a great career and sendoff for him. — Brett Anderson (@BAnderson3737) September 30, 2017

Hell yeah Cainer! Hats off to an incredible career! It's been an honor to put on the same jersey as you the past year and half. Congrats!! — Will Smith (@White_Willy13) September 30, 2017

Congrats to one of the all-time great Giants Matt Cain! A career most only dream of. It was an honor to play and learn from you! #TheHorse — Chris Stratton (@cstratton34) October 1, 2017

Thank you for teaching me how to be a professional Cainer. Great player but an even better person. — Christian Arroyo (@arroyo_c) September 28, 2017

Playing defense today behind Matt Cain was one of the most memorable chapters in my career. Great competitor, even better person! #TheHorse — Ryder Jones (@Jonesy_56) October 1, 2017

Cain, who turns 33 tomorrow, finishes his Giants career having made 331 starts, sixth-most in franchise history.

