Vote: Which ace would you trust most pitching for your team in October?

Clayton Kershaw, Corey Kluber, Chris Sale and Max Scherzer are being counted on by their respective teams to make crucial starts this postseason.

ESPN's baseball writers offered their insights on the four aces of October. Now, it's your turn to vote for which of the four you'd have the most confidence in taking the hill for your team in the playoffs.

Kershaw and Sale have been announced as Game 1 starters for their respective division series, while Kluber will start for the Indians in Game 2. Scherzer is currently dealing with a hamstring injury that Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker said will likely impact the team's rotation against the Chicago Cubs in the NLDS.