Vote: Which D.C. team had the most heartbreaking finish in 2017?

The Washington Nationals' bizarre and heartbreaking loss to the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the NLDS on Thursday was just the latest in a string of heartbreaking setbacks for Washington D.C. area sports teams in 2017.

The D.C. area has not seen a team reach the final four of any major pro sport since the 1997-98 season, a span of 69 seasons across the NHL, NBA, MLB and NFL. That is the longest drought for any city from reaching the penultimate series in a major sport in the United States.

The current year has been especially brutal for D.C. fans. The Washington Redskins began the pain on New Year's Day, missing the playoffs after a 19-10 loss to the New York Giants in Week 17.

Not to be outdone, the Washington Capitals saw their chances end at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins in a Game 7 overtime loss in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Less than two weeks later, John Wall and the Washington Wizards were bounced out of the NBA playoffs with a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. John Wall ran out of gas and missed his final 11 shots in the loss, putting a bitter finish on a terrific season.

The Nationals' loss on Thursday won't be forgotten anytime soon. They squandering a 4-1 lead at home in Game 5, watching ace Max Scherzer fail in relief and an eighth inning that will forever live in D.C. sports infamy.

As much as it might hurt, we gotta ask: Which was the most heartbreaking defeat in 2017?

Washington D.C. hasn't reached a finals in any sport since the Capitals in 1997-98 and have not been crowned champions since the Doug Williams led Super Bowl championship team to culminate the 1987 season.

The Cubs are proof that pain doesn't last forever. D.C. fans can only hope it won't be 100 years.

- John Silver