Vote: Will the Packers still be a threat without Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers' injury not only takes away another star from the field in the NFL -- it could also potentially tilt the balance of power in the NFC.

The Green Bay Packers are 4-2 after their loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and with Rodgers possibly done for the season, the NFC North is once again up for grabs.

The Packers turned to third-year backup Brett Hundley, a former UCLA star, on Sunday, and the results weren't pretty (three interceptions, four sacks).

Will Hundley be able to keep the Packers in contention in the NFC North? How much will the Packers have to tailor the offense for Hundley, if at all? Weigh in below:

The Packers have many different ways to go, including taking a look at third-stringer Joe Callahan from the practice squad or potentially adding another QB through trade or free agency. The one thing that is clear is the playoff picture in the NFC is a lot cloudier for Green Bay on Monday than it was entering Sunday.