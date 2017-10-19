Vote: Who should be No. 1 in ESPN's #CBBrank?

Another college basketball season is around the corner. A ton of talent left the college ranks in the loaded 2017 NBA draft, but between the returning players and another strong freshman class, it looks like it's going to be another exciting season.

#CBBrank, ESPN's annual ranking of the top 50 players in college basketball, comes out in November -- and we want to know your pick before we release our list.

Who is the best player in college basketball? Vote below, then check out our college basketball page on Nov. 6 to see the complete top 50.

Grayson Allen and Miles Bridges are the only returning players among the nominees. Bridges will look to take a step forward in his second year with the Michigan State Spartans. Allen will team up on the Duke Blue Devils with the top incoming player in the country, Marvin Bagley.

DeAndre Ayton of the Arizona Wildcats and Michael Porter Jr. of the Missouri Tigers are highly touted freshmen with size and versatile offensive games who will look to put up big numbers at the college level.

The season tips off Nov. 10.

-- Sam Henken