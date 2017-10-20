Dodgers share their champagne celebration on social media after winning National League pennant

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the pennant for the first time since 1988 on Thursday night, avenging last season's postseason defeat at the hands of the Chicago Cubs by beating the defending champs in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

The baseball world and beyond acknowledged the accomplishment on social media following the final out, beginning with the Dodgers' players themselves.

Making it rain, on the way to the World Series!! #WS2017 pic.twitter.com/25rv9e8GOv — Justin Turner (@redturn2) October 20, 2017

Show @Dodgers headed to the WORLD SERIES LETS GOOO!n pic.twitter.com/Owwx1XkIqm — Alex Wood (@Awood45) October 20, 2017

Wow, what a job by the guys! Four more wins to go! Keep it rolling. #WS2017 pic.twitter.com/cvjvNhX8VG — Adrián González (@Adrian_ElTitan) October 20, 2017

Wow. @kikehndez turning lights on in Puerto Rico and lights out in Chicago. Performance of a lifetime. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) October 20, 2017

Tommy Lasorda, who guided the Dodgers to their most recent World Series 29 years ago, was in attendance at Wrigley Field and saluted the team during the game. Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson and Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti also tweeted their congratulations to the team that finished with the best regular-season record in baseball.

So proud of the @Dodgers players, they left everything on the field tonight. We're World Series bound! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 20, 2017

Several other current and former players took to Twitter at the conclusion of the game, including former Dodgers Brett Anderson, Willie Calhoun and, yes, Pedro Martinez.

Congrats @Dodgers. Go represent the NL w pride. — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) October 20, 2017

.@kikehndez has definitely done Puerto Rico proud tonight — Brett Anderson (@BAnderson3737) October 20, 2017

MLB knowing that it will have Los Angeles and possibly the New York City markets in the World Series pic.twitter.com/H6lKywIDpn — Brett Anderson (@BAnderson3737) October 20, 2017

Damn, for 3?!👀 — June Calhoun (@11WillieCalhoun) October 20, 2017

Congrats to #ChrisTaylor on NLCS MVP! — James Paxton (@James_Paxton) October 20, 2017

Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains, congrats to the @Dodgers you guys play better best of luck to you. — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) October 20, 2017

The @Dodgers have been relentless all year. Thumbs up to Dave Roberts for keeping this team with the same intensity and determination — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) October 20, 2017

Anderson pitched for the Dodgers from 2015-16 and offered praise for Kiké Hernandez, who hit three home runs in the clincher. Calhoun, a prospect who was the main haul for the Texas Rangers in the deadline deal that sent Yu Darvish to the Dodgers, was impressed with Hernandez's performance as well.

The Dodgers originally signed Martinez as an amateur free agent back in 1988, the year of their last World Series title.

Los Angeles will host either the New York Yankees or Houston Astros in Game 1 of the Fall Classic on Tuesday.

-- Nick Ostiller