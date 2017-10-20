        <
          Dodgers share their champagne celebration on social media after winning National League pennant

          12:18 AM ET
          • SN Staff

          The Los Angeles Dodgers won the pennant for the first time since 1988 on Thursday night, avenging last season's postseason defeat at the hands of the Chicago Cubs by beating the defending champs in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

          The baseball world and beyond acknowledged the accomplishment on social media following the final out, beginning with the Dodgers' players themselves.

          Tommy Lasorda, who guided the Dodgers to their most recent World Series 29 years ago, was in attendance at Wrigley Field and saluted the team during the game. Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson and Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti also tweeted their congratulations to the team that finished with the best regular-season record in baseball.

          Several other current and former players took to Twitter at the conclusion of the game, including former Dodgers Brett Anderson, Willie Calhoun and, yes, Pedro Martinez.

          Anderson pitched for the Dodgers from 2015-16 and offered praise for Kiké Hernandez, who hit three home runs in the clincher. Calhoun, a prospect who was the main haul for the Texas Rangers in the deadline deal that sent Yu Darvish to the Dodgers, was impressed with Hernandez's performance as well.

          The Dodgers originally signed Martinez as an amateur free agent back in 1988, the year of their last World Series title.

          Los Angeles will host either the New York Yankees or Houston Astros in Game 1 of the Fall Classic on Tuesday.

          -- Nick Ostiller

