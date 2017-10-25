A broken hip wasn't going to derail Roy Petersen's dream.

According to Fox 26 in Fresno, California, in April, Petersen's grandson promised to take him to a World Series game if his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers made it to the Fall Classic. But when the 91-year-old Petersen -- a World War II veteran -- suffered a fall last month, he broke his hip and put his chances of making it to a game in question. But with his recovery going well, Petersen will be at Dodger Stadium for Game 2 on Wednesday.

Grandson promised to take him to #WorldSeries if the Dodgers made it. He broke his hip, but game was his motivation! https://t.co/zlMlXYJrMm — Liz González (@LizKMPH) October 25, 2017

His injury coincided with the Dodgers' September slump; "We both had problems along the way," Petersen told Fox.

Petersen is a lifelong Dodgers fan whose favorite player is Hall of Fame left-hander Sandy Koufax, but he says he also likes Game 1 winner Clayton Kershaw.

As he continued his recovery, so did his Dodgers, who surged to their first World Series in 29 years. At the Fresno VA Hospital, Petersen, who turns 92 on Tuesday, was without cable and missed the National League Championship Series, but kept up with highlights on his Facebook page while going through intense physical therapy.

On Wednesday, Petersen says he'll be wearing his Dodgers jersey -- and his WWII hat -- as his team takes on the Astros.

-- Sam Henken