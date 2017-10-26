Athletes react to Astros' first World Series win in franchise history

On a night that began with the legendary Vin Scully entertaining Dodger Stadium moments before the game, the Houston Astros stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road to even the World Series at one game apiece.

Following a fast-paced Game 1 that lasted just 2 hours, 28 minutes, Game 2 went into extra innings and became an instant classic.

It was a back-and-forth affair until George Springer's two-run homer in the top of the 11th gave the Astros the lead for good, securing the team's first World Series victory in franchise history.

It sparked quite a reaction from fans all over.

Former and current NFL players took to Twitter to congratulate Houston:

Altuve & Correa clutch! — Lamar Miller (@millertime_6) October 26, 2017

Astros BOOMIN right now!! — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) October 26, 2017

This @MLB #worldseries is better than I could ever have imagined — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) October 26, 2017

Great baseball game — Travis Benjamin (@TravisBenjamin3) October 26, 2017

WHAT A GAME #WORLDSERIES — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) October 26, 2017

This game is crazy!! #WorldSeries — Jermichael Finley (@JermichaelF88) October 26, 2017

They woke up a sleeping giant #WorldSeries2017 #astros — Jody Breeze (@Blafell1) October 26, 2017

A few NBA players chimed in as well:

Let's go Stros!!!! Damn right! — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) October 26, 2017

Back 2 back #astros — Ed Davis (@eddavisXVII) October 26, 2017

Then there were those in the MLB who weren't able to participate on this year's biggest stage. But they, too, were aware of how great of a game they had witnessed:

Wowwwww Game 2 was freakin' amazing... Now that is what you call a #WorldSeries game! Nothing but entertainment @Astros @Dodgers!!! #DaShow — Brandon Phillips (@DatDudeBP) October 26, 2017

👀 — Mike Napoli (@MikeNapoli25) October 26, 2017

Please don't tell me baseball is boring.... Thank you Doyerrsss and Astros!! — Jp Arencibia (@jparencibia9) October 26, 2017

You have got to be kidding me — Mark Melancon (@Mark_Melancon_) October 26, 2017

Damn postseason baseball is such a blast🤣🤣🤣#WORLDSERIES — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) October 26, 2017

What a game !!!!!! — Yonder Alonso (@YonderalonsoU) October 26, 2017

Are you not entertained!!! #WorldSeries — Jason Motte (@JMotte30) October 26, 2017

The Astros will carry their momentum into Minute Maid Park for Game 3 on Friday at 8:09 p.m. ET.

-- Josiah Turner