        <
        >

          Athletes react to Astros' first World Series win in franchise history

          1:56 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          On a night that began with the legendary Vin Scully entertaining Dodger Stadium moments before the game, the Houston Astros stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road to even the World Series at one game apiece.

          Following a fast-paced Game 1 that lasted just 2 hours, 28 minutes, Game 2 went into extra innings and became an instant classic.

          It was a back-and-forth affair until George Springer's two-run homer in the top of the 11th gave the Astros the lead for good, securing the team's first World Series victory in franchise history.

          It sparked quite a reaction from fans all over.

          Former and current NFL players took to Twitter to congratulate Houston:

          A few NBA players chimed in as well:

          Then there were those in the MLB who weren't able to participate on this year's biggest stage. But they, too, were aware of how great of a game they had witnessed:

          The Astros will carry their momentum into Minute Maid Park for Game 3 on Friday at 8:09 p.m. ET.

          -- Josiah Turner

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.