Vote: How will the rest of the World Series play out?

After 5 hours, 17 minutes, 417 pitches and 7 home runs, the Houston Astros left Minute Maid Park with a 3-2 World Series lead following a 13-12 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in what is sure to be an instant classic.

Did you stay up to watch Sunday night's game? And how do you think the rest of series will play out? Vote now in the poll below!

The Astros fought their way back three times from deficits and took a three-run lead in the seventh inning. After a ninth-inning, one-handed Yasiel Puig home run put the Dodgers within one, Chris Taylor's two-out RBI single tied the game. In the 10th inning, the Astros once again got to Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, and Alex Bregman's RBI single gave the Astros the walk-off victory.

Game 6 starts at 8:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, as the Astros have an opportunity to win their first World Series title.

--Sam Henken