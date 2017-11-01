Vote: Who rocked the best Halloween costume?

Halloween brings out the best of athletes, and 2017 was no exception, thanks to the creative minds of Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas, San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and many others.

Across the four major professional sports, which athlete's costume was the best? Weigh in on who wins this year's prestigious honor of best Halloween costume.

Vote now!

Players across the NHL, including Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and Carolina Hurricanes forward Justin Williams, went all-out for this year's festivities.

On Monday, LeBron James hosted a Halloween party for his Cavs teammates. As expected, the costumes were quite elaborate and hilarious.

'Tis the season!

--Isaac Chipps