          Vote: Who will win Game 7 of the World Series?

          1:05 AM ET
          • SN Staff

          It has been one heck of an entertaining World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros, so it seems only fitting that this year's champion will be decided in a Game 7.

          Who will win Wednesday's contest at Dodger Stadium and take home the Commissioner's Trophy? Will Yu Darvish or Lance McCullers Jr. last longer on the hill? Is Clayton Kershaw or Dallas Keuchel more likely to come out of the bullpen? And who will be the series MVP? Cast your vote below:

          First pitch is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

