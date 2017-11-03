Thursday was brutal for NFL injury news. Just hours after Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) was placed on season-ending injured reserve, Houston Texans rookie sensation Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL at practice, ending the quarterback's season in devastating fashion.

Besides Luck and Watson, there have been a number of other marquee stars lost for the year due to injury this season in what is becoming a battle of attrition in the NFL. Which injury has made the biggest impact on the player's respective team? And how far will the Packers (without Aaron Rodgers) and Texans (without Watson and J.J. Watt) go without their key contributors?

According to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Houston now has 100-1 odds to win it all this season and 50-1 odds to win its conference. The Texans were 40-1 to win the Super Bowl and 20-1 to win the AFC before the Watson injury.