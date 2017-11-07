Vote: What should the Red Sox do this offseason?

The Boston Red Sox won a second straight AL East title in 2017 but still decided to jettison manager John Farrell after five seasons. Alex Cora takes over a team that, while a consistent winner, has lost in the AL Division Series the past two postseasons.

2017 in review RECORD 93-69 *FINISH 1st in AL East RUN DIFF. +117 * ALDS: Lost to Houston, 3-1

In addition to high expectations, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has some holes to fill now that free agency and the building of the 2018 team are underway. What's the Red Sox's biggest need? Which one move would you like to see them make before spring training? Would any of Keith Law's Top 50 free agents look good in a Sox uniform? Weigh in on Boston's offseason below and check out the other 29 teams here.

Keep track of the latest signings, acquisitions and rumored moves for every team from now through the start of spring training on ESPN.com.