Yankees use Twitter's 280-character expansion to troll ... everyone

The New York Yankees took advantage of Twitter bumping up its character limit from 140 to 280 by trolling the rest of baseball, listing all 27 of the years they have won the World Series.

2009

2000

1999

1998

1996

1978

1977

1962

1961

1958

1956

1953

1952

1951

1950

1949

1947

1943

1941

1939

1938

1937

1936

1932

1928

1927

1923



Wow. We've never been able to do that before! Thanks, @twitter. pic.twitter.com/4W1U7qpLlj — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 8, 2017

The Yankees' 27 titles, of course, are the most in all of baseball (St. Louis is second with 11) and in all of American professional sports in general.