Yankees use Twitter's 280-character expansion to troll ... everyone

The New York Yankees took advantage of Twitter bumping up its character limit from 140 to 280 by trolling the rest of baseball, listing all 27 of the years they have won the World Series.
2009
2000
1999
1998
1996
1978
1977
1962
1961
1958
1956
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1947
1943
1941
1939
1938
1937
1936
1932
1928
1927
1923
Wow. We've never been able to do that before! Thanks, @twitter. pic.twitter.com/4W1U7qpLlj
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 8, 2017
The Yankees' 27 titles, of course, are the most in all of baseball (St. Louis is second with 11) and in all of American professional sports in general.