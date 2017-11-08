        <
        >

          Yankees use Twitter's 280-character expansion to troll ... everyone

          12:36 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          The New York Yankees took advantage of Twitter bumping up its character limit from 140 to 280 by trolling the rest of baseball, listing all 27 of the years they have won the World Series.

          The Yankees' 27 titles, of course, are the most in all of baseball (St. Louis is second with 11) and in all of American professional sports in general.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.