Carlos Beltran officially called it a career on Monday, announcing his retirement with a heartfelt post on The Players' Tribune.

He'll go out on top as a Houston Astro after wrapping up his 20th season with a World Series championship. It was the exclamation point needed to cap off an exceptional MLB career.

His decision, of course, sparked reaction from across the league, including from six of the seven teams he once suited up for -- and the Seattle Mariners, who added an interesting factoid.

Congratulations on a spectacular and storied career, @carlosbeltran15! Thank you for all you've done in Houston. Forever a champion. pic.twitter.com/SKz4O0Eol0 — Houston Astros (@astros) November 13, 2017

Congrats, @carlosbeltran15 on a historic career! Thank you for an amazin' seven years with the #Mets. https://t.co/2CpuBYdSpb pic.twitter.com/g5OEAfpZNd — New York Mets (@Mets) November 13, 2017

Congrats on an incredible career, Carlos. 💙 https://t.co/DQkkU9xEDQ — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 13, 2017

Thanks for all of the great memories in a #STLCards uniform @carlosbeltran15! Congratulations on a fantastic career! https://t.co/6zIjXla8iv — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 13, 2017

All the best in retirement to Carlos Beltrán-an all-time great competitor.



He was the last position player to have played in the Kingdome. pic.twitter.com/pM3ur5kvvE — Mariners (@Mariners) November 13, 2017

Former players and teammates also chimed in to thank the nine-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner for what he gave to the game of baseball.

What a career @carlosbeltran15 I'm honored I got the opportunity to play with you. And so happy that you went out with a bang winning your first world series. You deserve it. Enjoy retirement big guy! And get ready for the Hall... It's coming 😎 — Delino DeShields (@LinoDeShields) November 13, 2017

H.O.F.

Best wishes, @carlosbeltran15 - congrats on an incredible career. The game will miss you. https://t.co/UUMDKVnYty — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) November 13, 2017

Time to celebrate @cbeltran15 on a tremendous Hall of Fame career. I enjoyed playing with you in New York. More than a great teammate you're an unbelievable person. Thank you for everything! A post shared by Dellin Betances (@dbetances68) on Nov 13, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

Congrats @carlosbeltran15 on a great career. So much respect for u caballo! — Barry Larkin (@BarryLarkin) November 13, 2017

Congrats to you @carlosbeltran15 on a great career. It was a pleasure to play along side of you in KC. Much respect to you mi amigo. — Jermaine dye (@JermaineDye) November 13, 2017

Congrats to @carlosbeltran15 on an amazing career! We only played together for a short time but what a ride we had! I learned a lot about what being a veteran means and the impact we can have. You're an amazing teammate and leader. What a way to bow out... a World Champion! — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) November 13, 2017

One of the nicest teammates I've ever had. #HOF https://t.co/jD8PKob9jW — Brian Bannister (@RealBanny) November 13, 2017

One of the best mentor best teammate .. @cbeltran15 i learned alot from you cause all i needed was to approach you or you will approach me if something isnt right with my swing or on defense also thought me how to play the game the right way and keep studying the game ..ill say this Even tho you played for the Astros this year Houston and Puerto Rico needed that championship win after you guys beat us and the dodgers to win it for the city after the hurricanes came through ... Much Respect 20yrs in the game is alot keep being you man #legend A post shared by MJ Didi Gregorius (@sirdidig18) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:58am PST

Aunque todavía estoy BIEEEENNNNN MOLLLLDIOOOOO porque me ganaron; te felicito porque usted de verdad que es un CABALLETE!!!!! #HOF https://t.co/9040Cqfe12 — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) November 13, 2017

Congratulations to my good friend and former @Cardinals teammate @carlosbeltran15 on an amazing career! What a great teammate. What a great person. What a stud player! Disfrutar de poste carrera hermano — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) November 13, 2017

Congrats to big bro @cbeltran15 on a great career... thank you for showing me the ropes and always being just 1 phone call away / felicidades a mi hermano mayor @cbeltran15 por una asombrante carrera... gracias por todo lo aprendido de ti y gracias por siempre dejarme saber que podía contar contigo para lo que sea. BUENA SUERTE CABALLO!! 🐎 A post shared by Jose Reyes (@lamelaza_7) on Nov 13, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

A very #HappyRetirement to one of the NICEST and UNSELFISH guys in @MLB 🙏🏽Go enjoy your family hermano and may GOD BLESS YOU on your next chapter!! #HallOfFame #orgulloboricua #LosNuestros 🇵🇷 @BeisbolPR pic.twitter.com/CqtUlixshC — Bengie Molina (@BengieMolina1) November 13, 2017

Caballete! Thanks for being an amazing example for all Baseball, the ball player has retired but the legend stays on every MLB field. #HappyRetirement

A disfrutar la vida @carlosbeltran15 pic.twitter.com/sXBOjVEEly — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) November 13, 2017

Felicidades por tu carrera y le doy gracias a Dios por que pude jugar contigo @carlosbeltran15 eres un Caballo. #HOF https://t.co/sNKz56b4PR — Robinson Chirinos (@robinson28ch) November 13, 2017

Carlos Beltran could flat out hit for like 20 years. Respect. Congratulations on a great career. — John Baker (@manbearwolf) November 13, 2017

Beltran finished his final season with 14 home runs, 51 RBIs and a slash line of .231/.283/.383. He ends his 20-year stint with 435 homers, which currently ranks 46th on the all-time list.