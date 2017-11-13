        <
          Teams, players bid farewell to Carlos Beltran

          3:52 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Carlos Beltran officially called it a career on Monday, announcing his retirement with a heartfelt post on The Players' Tribune.

          He'll go out on top as a Houston Astro after wrapping up his 20th season with a World Series championship. It was the exclamation point needed to cap off an exceptional MLB career.

          His decision, of course, sparked reaction from across the league, including from six of the seven teams he once suited up for -- and the Seattle Mariners, who added an interesting factoid.

          Former players and teammates also chimed in to thank the nine-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner for what he gave to the game of baseball.

          Beltran finished his final season with 14 home runs, 51 RBIs and a slash line of .231/.283/.383. He ends his 20-year stint with 435 homers, which currently ranks 46th on the all-time list.

