After opposing the much ballyhooed Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor bout that took place in August, it appears Oscar De La Hoya wants his own chance against the MMA star, saying Tuesday he would come out of retirement to fight McGregor.

The 44-year-old De La Hoya -- who hasn't fought since 2008 but says he has been "secretly training" -- added that he'd need only two rounds to knock out the 29-year-old McGregor, who lost to Mayweather by TKO in the 10th round of their bout.

Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon debated a potential De La Hoya-McGregor meeting on Pardon the Interruption, with both taking McGregor's side. However, First Take's Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith both like De La Hoya's chances against the mixed martial artist.

Where do you stand? Would a fight even happen in the first place? And if so, what would the outcome be?

As with McGregor's bout against Mayweather, De La Hoya made it clear that any potential fight would have to be a boxing match.

"Let's get it straight: In the cage, he would freaking destroy me. He would freaking destroy me. Only in the ring," De La Hoya said.

