AHL mascot captures 'Wrestling Night' spirit with memorable table smash

Bah Gawd! That's meLVin's music!

As minor-league hockey promotions go, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' "Wrestling Night" celebration for Saturday's game against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers should go down as one of this season's most memorable, if not the most entertaining.

The mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers' American Hockey League affiliate, meLVin, didn't take too kindly to one particular Bridgeport fan gloating rinkside at PPL Center, and promptly turned the Zamboni entrance into a tables, ladders and chairs match:

Table manners are overrated 🚨🚨 #WrestlingNight #LVPhantoms #BillsMafia #DillyDilly A post shared by meLVin (@funwithmelvin) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:24am PST

Mondays can be a viewed as a pain...



Or Mondays can be viewed as an opportunity...



Get out there and put Monday through a table. 💪🏻#MondayMotivation @FUNWITHmeLVin pic.twitter.com/cNIhDRNWcO — LehighValleyPhantoms (@LVPhantoms) November 27, 2017

It was win-win for the Phantoms, who took down the Sound Tigers in overtime, while their mascot hoisted championship gold:

Pro wrestling-inspired promotions have a history of winning over crowds. The Memphis Grizzlies have occasionally rolled out their mascot Grizz for an elbow drop through a table or two in recent years, bringing the fans at FedExForum off their feet each time.

-- Brendan C. Hall