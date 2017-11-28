After starting 210 consecutive regular-season games for the New York Giants, Eli Manning is being shown the bench.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 draft, Manning has played his entire career with the Giants, leading New York to two Super Bowl championships (and garnering two Super Bowl MVP honors along the way).
Needless to say, the football community -- in particular, Manning's former teammates -- didn't stay quiet on the surprising news that Geno Smith will assume starting quarterback duties in place of Manning.
Damn! Bench Eli? Man showed up every week for 14 years.
Eli deserves much better than that. Much better. Class person, class player. That's absurd
I will say this without saying too much. Right is Right and Wrong is Wrong. One guy should not be demoted because of a TEAMS effort and lack production. If Eli gets demoted then the entire team should be demoted. All of his weapons are non existing and still the guys shows up every week and gives his all. That has to stand for something. There are ways to go about things and this is not the right way to go about this. Give him a fair evaluation under fair circumstances. I understand that this is a WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR ME LATELY LEAGUE... I posted this picture for one reason and one reason only. YOU NEED THE ONES WITH YOU THAT WILL RIDE FOR YOU!!!! ✌🏾💯
Eli Manning has been totally disrespected by the @Giants.
The ambrosia of emotions right now!! Didn't think the @Giants season could get any worse now THIS!!
😡😡😡🔥🔥🔥
I'm absolutely speechless. I've watched every game & have sat through this rough @Giants season & this what you do to a man who has lead this team for 210 straight games
Eli Manning you're always gonna be my QB. 2X Super Bowl MVP you can't make that shit up bro.
They've lost their collective minds. https://t.co/4ZhSRhe4KG
I respect Eli more than Geno, no shade but Truth!#sorrynotsorry
I️ don't agree with this decision at all and never will...nothing can be said that would ever change my mind!
Dear Eli, pic.twitter.com/M2Qxs2wyev
- #EliManning can stand tall and proud and will for the rest of his life for all he has been to @Giants -Fans will never forget him #GiantsPride
So what's next for the youngest Manning? With only five weeks left in the season, it's possible No. 10 has played his last game in a Giants uniform. If so, perhaps other teams could be interested.
