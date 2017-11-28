After starting 210 consecutive regular-season games for the New York Giants, Eli Manning is being shown the bench.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 draft, Manning has played his entire career with the Giants, leading New York to two Super Bowl championships (and garnering two Super Bowl MVP honors along the way).

Needless to say, the football community -- in particular, Manning's former teammates -- didn't stay quiet on the surprising news that Geno Smith will assume starting quarterback duties in place of Manning.

The only quarterback that's ever thrown me the ball. I can't say I agree with the decision making in this moment but know that you'll always have a teammate and friend in me brother. A post shared by Victor Cruz (@teamvic) on Nov 28, 2017 at 4:03pm PST

Damn! Bench Eli? Man showed up every week for 14 years. — Plaxico Burress (@plaxicoburress) November 28, 2017

Eli deserves much better than that. Much better. Class person, class player. That's absurd — Osi Umenyiora (@OsiUmenyiora) November 28, 2017

Eli Manning has been totally disrespected by the @Giants. — NFL_IRONMAN (@LFletcher59) November 28, 2017

The ambrosia of emotions right now!! Didn't think the @Giants season could get any worse now THIS!!

😡😡😡🔥🔥🔥 — Shaun O'Hara (@ShaunOHara60) November 28, 2017

I'm absolutely speechless. I've watched every game & have sat through this rough @Giants season & this what you do to a man who has lead this team for 210 straight games — David Diehl (@davediehl66) November 28, 2017

Eli Manning you're always gonna be my QB. 2X Super Bowl MVP you can't make that shit up bro. — Brandon Jacobs (@gatorboyrb) November 28, 2017

They've lost their collective minds. https://t.co/4ZhSRhe4KG — David Carr (@DCarr8) November 28, 2017

I respect Eli more than Geno, no shade but Truth!#sorrynotsorry — Terrell Thomas (@TerrellThomas24) November 28, 2017

I️ don't agree with this decision at all and never will...nothing can be said that would ever change my mind! — Kevin Boss (@KevinBossman) November 28, 2017

- #EliManning can stand tall and proud and will for the rest of his life for all he has been to @Giants -Fans will never forget him #GiantsPride — Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) November 28, 2017

So what's next for the youngest Manning? With only five weeks left in the season, it's possible No. 10 has played his last game in a Giants uniform. If so, perhaps other teams could be interested.

-- Meaghan Latella