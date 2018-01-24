Vote: Who's getting into the Baseball Hall of Fame?

Who will be enshrined along with Jack Morris and Alan Trammell this summer in Cooperstown? We will find out at 6 p.m. ET when the highly anticipated results of the Baseball Writers' Association of America's Baseball Hall of Fame vote will be revealed.

Former Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones and longtime slugger Jim Thome are expected to be elected in their first year of eligibility, while former closer Trevor Hoffman and All-Star outfielder Vladimir Guerrero, the top returning vote-getters a year ago, are likely to join them. Hoffman and Guerrero fell short of election last year by only five and 15 votes, respectively. Morris and Trammell, who were elected via the Modern Baseball Era ballot during the winter meetings last month, will be inducted along with the rest of the Class of 2018 on July 29 in Cooperstown, New York.

This year's BBWAA ballot includes 33 players. Jones and Thome are among 19 making their ballot debuts, along with Chris Carpenter, Johnny Damon, Livan Hernández, Orlando Hudson, Aubrey Huff, Jason Isringhausen, Andruw Jones, Carlos Lee, Brad Lidge, Hideki Matsui, Kevin Millwood, Jamie Moyer, Scott Rolen, Johan Santana, Omar Vizquel, Kerry Wood and Carlos Zambrano. Hoffman and Guerrero are among 14 returning players, which include Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Jeff Kent, Edgar Martinez, Fred McGriff, Mike Mussina, Manny Ramirez, Curt Schilling, Gary Sheffield, Sammy Sosa, Billy Wagner and Larry Walker.

Only players receiving 75 percent of the BBWAA vote will be inducted, while those who receive less than five percent will be removed from the ballot next year. Players can remain on the BBWAA ballot a maximum of 10 years. Martinez and McGriff, now in their ninth years, have appeared on the ballot the longest.

If you had a Hall of Fame ballot, how would you vote? Respond to the following questions below.

The final results will be announced on MLB Network. Among the players eligible for the first time in 2019 will be Lance Berkman, Roy Halladay, Todd Helton, Andy Pettitte and Mariano Rivera.