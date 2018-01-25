Vote: What did you think about the Hall of Fame voting?

The baseball writers elected four new members to the Hall of Fame on Wednesday: Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome and Trevor Hoffman. They join Modern Baseball Era electees Jack Morris and Alan Trammell in the Class of 2018, which will be inducted on July 27 in Cooperstown, New York.

The writers' ballot always produces some interesting results, and this year was no different. What did you think about the Hall of Fame voting? Register your opinion by answering the questions below.

There were a total of 422 ballots submitted. While there was one ballot left blank, the average ballot contained 8.46 names, with more than 50 percent of the voters using all 10 slots.

With Jones and Thome receiving more than 75 percent of the vote, 54 players have been elected in their first year of eligibility.