Who's your starter? Vote now on the 2018 QB for eight NFL teams

The NFL has one of the most talented groups of quarterbacks looking for a new team in its history, with franchise-changing players hitting the market and a loaded draft class. (0:58)
A handful of NFL teams are poised to make a change behind center this offseason. Who will be QB1 in 2018 for the Cardinals, Bills, Browns, Broncos, Jaguars, Vikings, Giants and Jets?
