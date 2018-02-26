Predictions for every conference tournament

Brackets, people. Brackets.

Your office might not have a pool for these, but once the first brackets start coming out, March has truly started. And of course, it begins in February with conference tournaments. This year, the stretch preceding Champ Week takes on a little added juice with the Big Ten moving its tournament up a week to play at Madison Square Garden.

Last season, 17 1-seeds won their conference tournaments, which (A) seemed like a high number and (B) means we're likely headed for surprises in half the tournaments over the next two weeks.

Let's do our best to find them.