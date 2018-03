The 2018 NFL free-agency frenzy has arrived.

Starting Monday at noon ET, teams can begin contacting free agents, who can officially sign deals when the new league year kicks off Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

By now, we've covered all the predictions and best fits for the top available players, but where do you think they should land?

Vote below on the best destinations for 12 of the biggest names slated to hit the market, starting with quarterbacks: