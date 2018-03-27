Vote: Who is the best pitcher on the planet?

If you could have just one of the following eight aces start for you on Opening Day, whom would you choose?

Editor's Picks Vote: Which MLB team had the best offseason? Who won the winter? With Opening Day looming, we'll debate that topic on ESPN2 during Thursday's Yankees-Twins tilt -- but first, it's your turn to weigh in.

That will be the topic of debate Thursday as ESPN airs a Game 1 clash between Clayton Kershaw's defending NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at 7 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium.

Our baseball broadcast crew -- Matt Vasgersian, Jessica Mendoza, Alex Rodriguez and Buster Olney -- will share their picks. But first, it's your turn.

Vote below for the best pitcher on the planet.