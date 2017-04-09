Justin Mixon is a huge fan of Alabama's Jalen Hurts.

So when the rising sophomore quarterback made a surprise visit to meet the 28-year-old last week, Mixon had a priceless reaction.

"Oh my God," Mixon said as the 6-foot-2 quarterback came out of nowhere to surprise him at Arts 'n Autism in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

It was great to meet Justin today at the Arts 'n Autism Center after hearing his touching story. #RollTide🐘 #AllGlory2God2️⃣ #BeABlessing🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RYIKLCQRE5 — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) April 6, 2017

According to AL.com, Mixon is a 2011 Alabama graduate who attended Arts 'n Autism and now teaches the center's music program. When a friend told Hurts about Mixon's love of Alabama football, the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback went out of his way to meet Mixon.

What a touching moment.

--Isaac Chipps