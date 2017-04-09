        <
          Jalen Hurts makes a surprise visit to meet big Alabama fan

          2:44 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          Justin Mixon is a huge fan of Alabama's Jalen Hurts.

          So when the rising sophomore quarterback made a surprise visit to meet the 28-year-old last week, Mixon had a priceless reaction.

          "Oh my God," Mixon said as the 6-foot-2 quarterback came out of nowhere to surprise him at Arts 'n Autism in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

          According to AL.com, Mixon is a 2011 Alabama graduate who attended Arts 'n Autism and now teaches the center's music program. When a friend told Hurts about Mixon's love of Alabama football, the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback went out of his way to meet Mixon.

          What a touching moment.

          --Isaac Chipps

