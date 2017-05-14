        <
        >

          Sports world celebrates and shares Mother's Day wishes

          3:25 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Athletes all over the sports world took to social media on Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day and say thanks for all the inspiration and love our moms give us every day.

          New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and a bevy of NFL players shared lovely messages.

          Russell Westbrook and Dwyane Wade were among the NBA stars who shared photos with their mothers.

          Happy Mothers Day to my MOTHER Pastor JoLinda Wade!!! Thank you for allowing me to be your son. I love you!

          A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

          To celebrate the day, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo tweeted a picture he took with his mom after winning the World Series last October. Other MLB players sent wishes to their moms as well.

          Happy Mother's Day to all the mom's out there. Especially my mom and wife.

          A post shared by Buster Posey (@busterposey) on

          Former athletes and stars, including Michael Strahan, David Ortiz and Tim Tebow, who currently plays baseball for the New York Mets' Class A affiliate, also shared Mother's Day messages via social media.

          To all the amazing moms out there, happy Mother's Day!

          --Isaac Chipps

