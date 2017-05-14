Sports world celebrates and shares Mother's Day wishes

Athletes all over the sports world took to social media on Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day and say thanks for all the inspiration and love our moms give us every day.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and a bevy of NFL players shared lovely messages.

Happy Mother's Day Mom. Looking at this photo makes us all so proud. Without you none of this is possible. You are the kindest, gentlest, most loving mother a son could ever ask for. You have taught us what strength really means. Family is everything. We all love you so much. A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 14, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms, especially mine. pic.twitter.com/2X2TFUJNgv — Joe Flacco (@JoeFlacco) May 14, 2017

Happy Mothers Day to the person who always has my back. Even when they say mean things about me on tv and they can't hear her she still lets them know what's up!!! Hahaha. #theimaginationagency #martyland A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on May 14, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. You are a true inspiration to us all. Thank you guys 😀 — Lamar Miller (@millertime_6) May 14, 2017

Russell Westbrook and Dwyane Wade were among the NBA stars who shared photos with their mothers.

Happy Mothers Day To my lovely momma. Your the best mom a son like me could ask .... https://t.co/wwaLujffvL pic.twitter.com/0QBVVSjD2F — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) May 14, 2017

Happy Mothers Day to my MOTHER Pastor JoLinda Wade!!! Thank you for allowing me to be your son. I love you! A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on May 14, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Happy mother's day to all the mommas out there! Special shout out to my mom! She's always been the perfect fan! — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) May 14, 2017

To celebrate the day, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo tweeted a picture he took with his mom after winning the World Series last October. Other MLB players sent wishes to their moms as well.

Happy Mother's Day Mom. I wouldn't be the person I am today without all ur guidance & support. I love you.😍 pic.twitter.com/etnHPSsS2I — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) May 14, 2017

Happy Mother's Day to all the mom's out there. Especially my mom and wife. A post shared by Buster Posey (@busterposey) on May 14, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there in special to the one and only my beautiful mother ELVIA I love u mom ur the best mom in the 🌎feliz dia d las madres para todas las madres del mundo A post shared by Elvis Andrus (@elvis_andrus1988) on May 14, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Former athletes and stars, including Michael Strahan, David Ortiz and Tim Tebow, who currently plays baseball for the New York Mets' Class A affiliate, also shared Mother's Day messages via social media.

Mom, thanks so much for being an inspiration & someone I could look up to! You are the best and I'm lucky to have you as my mom! Love you! pic.twitter.com/dq1rsJinB5 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) May 14, 2017

Happy Mothers Day to all the great Moms out there. I'm blessed to have a great one..#grateful4myMom — Chauncey Billups (@1MrBigShot) May 14, 2017

Happy Mothers Day to my Sweet Mom....No matter what I can always depend on my Momma! Can't love you enough! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/k0lGpZ5mxH — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) May 14, 2017

A very #happymothersday to a warrior and a saint. My mom, who raised 5 boys, I have no idea how. I love you. Hope all mothers enjoy today. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 14, 2017

To all the amazing moms out there, happy Mother's Day!

