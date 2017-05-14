Sports world celebrates and shares Mother's Day wishes

Athletes all over the sports world took to social media on Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day and say thanks for all the inspiration and love our moms give us every day.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and a bevy of NFL players shared lovely messages.
Happy Mother's Day 🙏🏾 #AB pic.twitter.com/9AQwyqH3Lb
— Antonio Brown (@AB84) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day to all the moms, especially mine. pic.twitter.com/2X2TFUJNgv
— Joe Flacco (@JoeFlacco) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. You are a true inspiration to us all. Thank you guys 😀
— Lamar Miller (@millertime_6) May 14, 2017
Russell Westbrook and Dwyane Wade were among the NBA stars who shared photos with their mothers.
Happy Mothers Day To my lovely momma. Your the best mom a son like me could ask .... https://t.co/wwaLujffvL pic.twitter.com/0QBVVSjD2F
— Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) May 14, 2017
Happy mother's day to all the mommas out there! Special shout out to my mom! She's always been the perfect fan!
— Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) May 14, 2017
To celebrate the day, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo tweeted a picture he took with his mom after winning the World Series last October. Other MLB players sent wishes to their moms as well.
Happy Mother's Day Mom. I wouldn't be the person I am today without all ur guidance & support. I love you.😍 pic.twitter.com/etnHPSsS2I
— Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) May 14, 2017
Happy #happymothersday! I love you Mom. pic.twitter.com/XHSPHmYfu6
— Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) May 14, 2017
Former athletes and stars, including Michael Strahan, David Ortiz and Tim Tebow, who currently plays baseball for the New York Mets' Class A affiliate, also shared Mother's Day messages via social media.
Mom, thanks so much for being an inspiration & someone I could look up to! You are the best and I'm lucky to have you as my mom! Love you! pic.twitter.com/dq1rsJinB5
— Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) May 14, 2017
#HappyMothersDay. Just like me, all you moms deserve a retirement you can enjoy #RetirementRookie #ad pic.twitter.com/2dSiWkf64m
— David Ortiz (@davidortiz) May 14, 2017
Happy Mothers Day to all the great Moms out there. I'm blessed to have a great one..#grateful4myMom
— Chauncey Billups (@1MrBigShot) May 14, 2017
Happy Mothers Day to my Sweet Mom....No matter what I can always depend on my Momma! Can't love you enough! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/k0lGpZ5mxH
— Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) May 14, 2017
A very #happymothersday to a warrior and a saint. My mom, who raised 5 boys, I have no idea how. I love you. Hope all mothers enjoy today.
— John Cena (@JohnCena) May 14, 2017
To all the amazing moms out there, happy Mother's Day!
--Isaac Chipps