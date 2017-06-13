A-Rod celebrates with nephew selected in MLB draft

Being selected during the MLB draft is a life-changing moment for talented prospects, and one that is typically shared with family. NC State SS Joe Dunand had the opportunity to share the moment with an uncle who is no stranger to the MLB draft process: Former baseball great Alex Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was with Dunand and members of his family on Monday, and posted a video of the exciting moment when his nephew's name was called 51st overall by the Miami Marlins.Watch the celebration that ensued as the 21-year-old's dreams came true.

Celebrating tonight... Lil' Joe is a Marlin! @joedunand #ProudUncle #DNA #familia #305 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

The 14-time All-Star also tweeted out a photo collage last week and wished Dunand luck in the then-upcoming draft.

Dunand was also drafted in 2014 by the Cleveland Indians, but chose to play college ball instead. He hit .287 with 18 home runs, and 51 RBIs in 2017 for NC State.

-- Sarah Scrivens