Gene Chizik can't stop coaching, holds 'QB camp' at the lake

Former Auburn Tigers head coach Gene Chizik, known for his work on the defensive side of the ball, is now having some fun at his "QB/WR camp" at Lake Martin in Alabama.

Chizik most recently served as North Carolina's defensive coordinator, but he stepped down in February to spend more time with his family. The 2010 BCS championship coach is now trying to guide a few youngsters with their football skills on the water.

Georgia's Jacob Eason, USC's Sam Darnold and Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph have also recently posted wild trick passes of their own using jet skis or wake surfers. Who did it best this summer?

-- John Wilmhoff