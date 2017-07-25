It can take a while for a freshman to get acclimated with veteran college teammates. That does not appear to be the case for Duke freshman Trevon Duval, the No. 1 point guard in the 2017 ESPN 100.

Duval and Duke rising senior Grayson Allen just upped the ante in the #DriveByDunkChallenge.

Allen's lob through a sunroof to Duval is among the best we've seen in the #DriveByDunkChallenge so far. If these two are already pulling off stunts like this, imagine the highlight reel they could create in the ACC next season.

-- John Wilmhoff