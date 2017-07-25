        <
          Grayson Allen and Trevon Duval partake in #DriveByDunkChallenge

          4:00 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          It can take a while for a freshman to get acclimated with veteran college teammates. That does not appear to be the case for Duke freshman Trevon Duval, the No. 1 point guard in the 2017 ESPN 100.

          Duval and Duke rising senior Grayson Allen just upped the ante in the #DriveByDunkChallenge.

          Allen's lob through a sunroof to Duval is among the best we've seen in the #DriveByDunkChallenge so far. If these two are already pulling off stunts like this, imagine the highlight reel they could create in the ACC next season.

          -- John Wilmhoff

