Dad catches son's home run off the bat that he bought for him

A year ago, we showed you a video of a father surprising his son on his birthday with the gift of a baseball bat.

Braheim Fowler thought his dad forgot his birthday. Little did he know it was all part of his father's plan. A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on Jul 24, 2016 at 2:06pm PDT

This month, the story took an even better turn. On July 17, Braheim Fowler stepped to the plate -- bright green bat from Dad in hand -- and ripped a shot deep to center field.

Braheim's dad, Devon, showed impressive skills in not only getting a video of the home run but also holding onto his camera while he chased down and caught his son's home run.

The bat has already created a couple of amazing memories for the Fowlers. And after this show of power, this might not be the last we hear of Braheim's baseball career.