        <
        >

          Dad catches son's home run off the bat that he bought for him

          12:44 AM ET
          • Sam HenkenESPN

          A year ago, we showed you a video of a father surprising his son on his birthday with the gift of a baseball bat.

          Braheim Fowler thought his dad forgot his birthday. Little did he know it was all part of his father's plan.

          A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on

          This month, the story took an even better turn. On July 17, Braheim Fowler stepped to the plate -- bright green bat from Dad in hand -- and ripped a shot deep to center field.

          Braheim's dad, Devon, showed impressive skills in not only getting a video of the home run but also holding onto his camera while he chased down and caught his son's home run.

          The bat has already created a couple of amazing memories for the Fowlers. And after this show of power, this might not be the last we hear of Braheim's baseball career.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.