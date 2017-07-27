Dad catches son's home run off the bat that he bought for him

A year ago, we showed you a video of a father surprising his son on his birthday with the gift of a baseball bat.
This month, the story took an even better turn. On July 17, Braheim Fowler stepped to the plate -- bright green bat from Dad in hand -- and ripped a shot deep to center field.
Braheim's dad, Devon, showed impressive skills in not only getting a video of the home run but also holding onto his camera while he chased down and caught his son's home run.
The bat has already created a couple of amazing memories for the Fowlers. And after this show of power, this might not be the last we hear of Braheim's baseball career.