Social media erupted with laughter on Thursday as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appeared in Google searches for "New York Jets owner."

Brady has "owned" the Jets, figuratively speaking, on the field. But according to this hilarious glitch, Brady is literally the owner of the team.

Try Googling "owner of the Jets" pic.twitter.com/YPC6LwBr5f — ESPNBoston (@ESPNBoston) July 27, 2017

Including the postseason, Brady owns a 24-8 record against the Jets. The five-time Super Bowl champion signal-caller has torched New York for 7,625 yards and 48 touchdowns through the air in 32 meetings.

Actual Jets owner Woody Johnson has led the team for 17 seasons and is the nominee for the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

-- John Wilmhoff