A Dallas Cowboys fan caused quite the stir at Philadelphia Eagles training camp on Tuesday.
The fan showed up wearing a No. 88 Dez Bryant jersey, which was not well received at Eagles camp. According to Ed Kracz, a beat reporter for the Bucks County Courier Times, the poor fan was told to leave or take it off due to team policy.
Dez Bryant at #Eagles camp today pic.twitter.com/SkNdcwpgZE
— Ed Kracz (@kracze) August 1, 2017
CSN Philly reached out to the Eagles about the incident, and they claim that it's not technically an official team policy, but it's considered to be a common courtesy for people who are invited to training camp.
-- John Wilmhoff