The popular NBA 2K video game has started to release player ratings for the 2017-18 season, and three particular players stand out so far.

Rookies Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz both received an overall rating of 80, which is higher than any rookie in the game since John Wall received an overall rating of 81 ahead of the 2010-11 season, notes Yahoo! Sports. Lonzo's unique shooting form represented in the game indicates that the developers have done their homework when evaluating the pair of rookies, which could be good news for Lakers and 76ers fans.

The highest rating given out so far belongs to Kevin Durant. His 96 overall rating equals the grade given to LeBron James last season. LeBron has yet to be graded for the upcoming season.

Who will be the highest-rated player this season? Stay tuned.

-- John Wilmhoff