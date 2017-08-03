Yu Darvish thanks Rangers fans in full-page ad

Three days after Yu Darvish was traded from the Texas Rangers to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline, the four-time All-Star took out a full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News.

Darvish thanked fans for their hospitality, stated his biggest regret and responded to critics in a farewell letter.

Check out the ad Yu Darvish took out in @dallasnews to thank the Rangers fanshttps://t.co/IXoQ7K2ZAG pic.twitter.com/oUqXeFY0z0 — SportsDayDFW (@SportsDayDFW) August 3, 2017

"Coming from Japan, I could not have adjusted to the new environment if it weren't for all the courteous fans, teammates, team staff and all affiliates who supported me," Darvish wrote.

The 30-year-old right-hander is set to make his Dodgers debut on Friday against the New York Mets.

-- John Wilmhoff