          Yu Darvish thanks Rangers fans in full-page ad

          1:00 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          Three days after Yu Darvish was traded from the Texas Rangers to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline, the four-time All-Star took out a full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News.

          Darvish thanked fans for their hospitality, stated his biggest regret and responded to critics in a farewell letter.

          "Coming from Japan, I could not have adjusted to the new environment if it weren't for all the courteous fans, teammates, team staff and all affiliates who supported me," Darvish wrote.

          The 30-year-old right-hander is set to make his Dodgers debut on Friday against the New York Mets.

          -- John Wilmhoff

