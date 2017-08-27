Sports world erupts after Mayweather TKOs McGregor to go 50-0

Let it sink in: 50-0.

Calling it the last fight of his career, Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor by a 10th-round TKO on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Fighters, celebrities and fellow athletes immediately weighed in on the fight, McGregor's surprising performance and Mayweather's final time in the ring.

MMA fighters

@TheNotoriousMMA u are the man brother!! U fought the best of our time in his game and fought like a champ. We are all proud of you. DC @ufc — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 27, 2017

And boxing remains the dirtiest sport on Earth. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 27, 2017

Who said mma fighters can't box? Hats off to both warriors for the entertaining fight!! 💯✌🏽 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 27, 2017

The fairytail unfortunately stops, but what a great fight ! — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) August 27, 2017

Props to McGregor for what he showed tonight against one of the best ever! He's a #martialartist and an amazing competitor! #MayMac — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 27, 2017

Hats off to McGregor for bringing a good fight to one if boxing's all time greats. I had it as a TKO in the 6th as my prediction. — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) August 27, 2017

Now that lived up to 100$ any day of the week! — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) August 27, 2017

Best Mayweather fight in a loooooong time 👏🏽 #McGregorMayweather — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) August 27, 2017

Boxers

Great fight. Congrats to both McGregor & Mayweather well spent money — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) August 27, 2017

Conner kept it interesting but he was outboxed and outclassed in the square ring. Nothing to be ashamed of tho. I like him even more now! 👍🏾 — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) August 27, 2017

Damn good fight. Mayweather put on a hell of a show. Conor did much better than I had expected. Hats off to both guys. Worth the money 💰 — Shane Mosley (@ShaneMosley_) August 27, 2017

Well I think people still got an entertaining fight and that was the most important. You get what you paid for. #FloydvsMcgregor — Peter Quillin (@KIDCHOCOLATE) August 27, 2017

Basketball

FLOYD MONEY MAYWEATHER!!!!!! That was super fun — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 27, 2017

Fight Night with my 👸🏽!!! Watch The Goat @floydmayweather do what he do best!! 50-0 #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:15pm PDT

TBE!!! — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) August 27, 2017

I'm not mad that I stayed up all night to watch this fight. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 @FloydMayweather is definitely TBE!!! @TheNotoriousMMA Much Respect!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 27, 2017

Man a lot of heart!!! But 50-0....sheesh!! Respect for both of these guys. History. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 27, 2017

A lotta respect for McGregor. Going into another sport showed how great of an athlete he is. Happy he walked away with a lot of $$$ too. — Jabari Parker (@JabariParker) August 27, 2017

Football

Mayweather dominated in Tenth it would've gotten ugly had they not stopped it!! Congratulations Mayweather.. — Les Miles (@CoachLesMiles) August 27, 2017

Gotta respect @TheNotoriousMMA ! He talked himself into a 100Million.



Simply beautiful — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) August 27, 2017

Mayweather & McGregor have dinner reservations together tonight to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/1HVRk0L3Pj — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) August 27, 2017

Who the Hell is this Ref!?? #LetTheBeatingContinue — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) August 27, 2017

I NEVER BET AGAINST MONEY💰 #MayMac — OJ Howard 80 ™ (@TheRealOjHoward) August 27, 2017

Baseball

They are both rich. They are both insanely good at what they do. And Floyd is the best ever! What a fight💯 #MayweatherMcGregor — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) August 27, 2017

Also congrats to @FloydMayweather. One of the best to do it. What a career. — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) August 27, 2017

What a great fight!!! Hats of to @FloydMayweather and @TheNotoriousMMA for putting on a show. — Evan Longoria (@Evan3Longoria) August 27, 2017

Props to McGregor for changing sports and lasting that long — Brett Anderson (@BAnderson3737) August 27, 2017

Enjoyed that fight- @notoriousMMA kept it really close until the last two rounds. Seeing official scorecards though...89-81? Come on — C.J. Wilson (@str8edgeracer) August 27, 2017

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps also chimed in.

--Isaac Chipps