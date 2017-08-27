        <
          Sports world erupts after Mayweather TKOs McGregor to go 50-0

          2:58 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Let it sink in: 50-0.

          Calling it the last fight of his career, Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor by a 10th-round TKO on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

          Fighters, celebrities and fellow athletes immediately weighed in on the fight, McGregor's surprising performance and Mayweather's final time in the ring.

          MMA fighters

          Boxers

          Basketball

          Football

          Baseball

          Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps also chimed in.

          --Isaac Chipps

