Jim Harbaugh finally releases Michigan's roster, immediately gets trolled by Brutus Buckeye

When the iron is hot, you must strike -- even in late August.

Via Twitter, Jim Harbaugh released Michigan's roster on Wednesday morning just days before the season opener, and Ohio State mascot Brutus Buckeye did not waste any time making light of the unusually late announcement.

Brutus uses one perfect response to make two references.

Before Wednesday's tweet, the Wolverines hadn't updated the list of current players since August 2016. In early August, NJ Advance Media filed a Freedom of Information Act request in order to receive the updated Michigan roster.

As the picture shows, Brutus also pays homage to the controversial fourth-down call from last year's Ohio State-Michigan game. In double overtime, J.T. Barrett's quarterback run was called a first down. On the next play, Curtis Samuel scored the game-winning touchdown and the Buckeyes won 30-27.

The rivalry never sleeps.

-- Isaac Chipps