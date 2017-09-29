It was a rough Thursday night all around for the Chicago Bears -- they lost 35-14 to the Green Bay Packers while simultaneously getting trolled by Butterfinger on Twitter.

The night's roasting started early when the candy brand took to Twitter to weigh in on the Bears' slippery fingers when quarterback Mike Glennon had a snap bounce off his knee for a fumble that the Packers recovered.

The Bears, obviously offended by the ironic tweet, responded with a predictable joke.

Stick to candy. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 29, 2017

Butterfinger, taking advantage of the early lopsided score, went back on the offensive.

Stick to football. Oh...wait. — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017

From that point, Butterfinger had the Twitter battle under its firm control and didn't hold back as the Bears continued to struggle at Lambeau Field.

Attention it's 14-0 and you're focusing on the wrong game here 😂 — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017

Even with the fate of game no longer in doubt, Butterfinger had to rub it in one last time.

With so much amusement from afar, Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate couldn't help but get in on the joke about his NFC North rival. It was too easy.

.@Butterfinger Going after one of my NFC north rivals? Did we just become best friends? 🤔😜 https://t.co/WxwzEmQMoE — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) September 29, 2017

We did. — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017

While it's tough to reconcile two bad losses in one night, at least the Bears can take solace in knowing that they won't be the last team to get the butter...knees?

--Isaac Chipps