          After dissing hip-hop legend Nas, Lonzo Ball raps at LaMelo's 16th birthday party

          1:06 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          Lonzo Ball rapped at little brother LaMelo's 16th birthday party, and now we have video evidence that he's probably never familiarized himself with Nas' music.

          The 19-year-old drops some decent bars, but it's clear he could use some lessons. If we're getting nitpicky, Ball's flow and lyricism could use a serious upgrade.

          As you may recall, the Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard caused a bit of stir last week when, during the premier episode of "Ball in the Family," he declared that hip-hop legend Nas was past his prime.

          "Y'all outdated, man. Don't nobody listen to Nas anymore. ... Real hip-hop is Migos, Future," Ball said.

          After his quick mic drop at LaMelo's birthday party, it might not be a horrible idea to give the No. 2 overall pick a copy of the Nas classic, "Illmatic."

          -- Isaac Chipps

