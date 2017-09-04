Lonzo Ball rapped at little brother LaMelo's 16th birthday party, and now we have video evidence that he's probably never familiarized himself with Nas' music.

The 19-year-old drops some decent bars, but it's clear he could use some lessons. If we're getting nitpicky, Ball's flow and lyricism could use a serious upgrade.

As you may recall, the Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard caused a bit of stir last week when, during the premier episode of "Ball in the Family," he declared that hip-hop legend Nas was past his prime.

"Y'all outdated, man. Don't nobody listen to Nas anymore. ... Real hip-hop is Migos, Future," Ball said.

After his quick mic drop at LaMelo's birthday party, it might not be a horrible idea to give the No. 2 overall pick a copy of the Nas classic, "Illmatic."

-- Isaac Chipps