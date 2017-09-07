Mike Tyson had a great time at the Mayweather-McGregor fight, but apparently he had an obstructed view because he was sitting behind LeBron James.

The 51-year-old former boxer dropped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and said that although he had a "ball" watching the fight, the 6-foot-8 Cleveland Cavaliers star forced Tyson to watch Mayweather-McGregor from the TV screens above the ring.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, ringside tickets were going for $10,000. Did they also come with a fine-print warning about a potential obstructed view?

Although he didn't have the perfect viewing experience, Tyson still weighed in on the fight and said he was surprised at how well McGregor performed.

When Kimmel made note of the fact that McGregor threw in some illegal punches, Tyson jokingly replied, "That happens sometimes."

--Isaac Chipps