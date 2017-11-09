Rockets use Arthur meme to poke fun at LeBron's 'Mood' post

While NBA fans have been left to wonder about the meaning behind LeBron James' cryptic Instagram post from Monday night, the Houston Rockets have wasted no time using it to their advantage on social media.

Leading up to Thursday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Rockets shared a Instagram video that drops a few references to James' post of Arthur the Aardvark's clenched fist.

Cavs. Rockets. TONIGHT. A post shared by Houston Rockets (@houstonrockets) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:05am PST

Following the Cavs' win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, James gave a simple response for why he posted the picture.

"I like Arthur," he said.

Mood... A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

As ESPN's Dave McMenamin noted, before James' explanation, there was tons of speculation as to what the 32-year-old might have been referring to in the post.

Could it be his frustration with the Cavs' slow start? Did it have something to do with Kyrie Irving's strong start in Boston?

Regardless of his reasons, the Rockets showed no mercy. Let's see if they James Harden & Co. back it up on the court Thursday night.

--Isaac Chipps