Instant Awesome: Martellus Bennett makes 5-year-old Packer fan's dream come true

Many professional athletes are active on social media. But how often do they actually respond to fans, let alone requests from fans to meet them?

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett proved that not all athletes are the same by going out of his way to make a 5-year-old's dream come true on Monday.

Jim Love, a Minnesota Vikings fan, reached out to the Packers' organization via Twitter in hopes of making things up to his daughter (who is "obsessed with the Packers") after a flight cancellation caused his family to miss the Packers' Family Night at Lambeau Field.

Enter: Bennett.

I'll hook you up on Monday. I'm not sure if practice will still be open but if it is I gotcha. If not we can grab a bite together. https://t.co/CqhuxUdaFX — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 5, 2017

A father himself, Bennett held true to his promise to meet Love's daughter and even rode his bike with her and her cousin outside of Lambeau before practice.

Father to father is all good bro. Glad we got to make her dream come true. Now we need you to wear a @packers jersey to the Vikings game. https://t.co/r5r7WhsJMw — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 7, 2017

Putting aside rivalries for the sake of making a special memory for a young kid, it's social media -- and football -- at their finest.