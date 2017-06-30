John Calipari rides camel and visits pyramids in Egypt

Within hours of Kentucky coach John Calipari denying interest in the New York Knicks presidency, he hopped on a camel and visited the pyramids in Egypt.
Calipari is in Egypt coaching Team USA at the U-19 FIBA World Cup. His USA squad includes current Wildcats Hamidou Diallo and P.J. Washington. In case you need proof of Calipari's whereabouts, here is your evidence:
Camel races. I won! pic.twitter.com/RHQxquzsQR
— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 30, 2017
Because of the time difference in Egypt, Calipari was unable to immediately respond to Ian Begley's report that he had reached out to the Knicks through intermediaries.
Even in Egypt I can't escape the rumors. Are you kidding me?! It's 5 in the morning here and this is what I wake up to?
— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 30, 2017
It's not summertime in Kentucky without Calipari being linked to an NBA team.
-- John Wilmhoff