          John Calipari rides camel and visits pyramids in Egypt

          10:05 AM ET
          • SN Staff

          Within hours of Kentucky coach John Calipari denying interest in the New York Knicks presidency, he hopped on a camel and visited the pyramids in Egypt.

          Calipari is in Egypt coaching Team USA at the U-19 FIBA World Cup. His USA squad includes current Wildcats Hamidou Diallo and P.J. Washington. In case you need proof of Calipari's whereabouts, here is your evidence:

          Because of the time difference in Egypt, Calipari was unable to immediately respond to Ian Begley's report that he had reached out to the Knicks through intermediaries.

          It's not summertime in Kentucky without Calipari being linked to an NBA team.

          -- John Wilmhoff

