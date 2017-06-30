John Calipari rides camel and visits pyramids in Egypt

Within hours of Kentucky coach John Calipari denying interest in the New York Knicks presidency, he hopped on a camel and visited the pyramids in Egypt.

Calipari is in Egypt coaching Team USA at the U-19 FIBA World Cup. His USA squad includes current Wildcats Hamidou Diallo and P.J. Washington. In case you need proof of Calipari's whereabouts, here is your evidence:

Because of the time difference in Egypt, Calipari was unable to immediately respond to Ian Begley's report that he had reached out to the Knicks through intermediaries.

Even in Egypt I can't escape the rumors. Are you kidding me?! It's 5 in the morning here and this is what I wake up to? — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 30, 2017

It's not summertime in Kentucky without Calipari being linked to an NBA team.

-- John Wilmhoff