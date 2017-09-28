        <
          Phil Mickelson took an epic selfie with former presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton

          4:20 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were in Jersey City, N.J. on Thursday to help tee off the Presidents Cup.

          Phil Mickelson was there too.

          The result? One incredible selfie, tweeted out by Mickelson's brother and caddie, Tim.

          Some spectators got in on the photo as well.

          Talk about a lot of power in one picture. Phil better frame this one.

          -- Alex Tekip

