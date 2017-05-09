J.J. Watt wants to line up against his brother T.J. during Christmas matchup

Leave it to J.J. Watt to request to line up at fullback once or twice against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas so that he can go head-to-head with his little brother T.J. Watt.

According to Steelers.com, T.J.'s new defensive coordinator, Keith Butler, said J.J. already requested to line up against his brother on a couple of plays.

"[J.J.] is hoping he can play fullback once or twice when we play them this year so he can try to run over his brother," Butler said in an interview with Steelers.com.

This isn't exactly coming out of left field for J.J., who has lined up on offense several times for the Houston Texans and has three career touchdown passes.

However, the odds remain slim that the Texans will put the No. 1 defensive player in the league on offense just so he can run down his brother. But in the immortal words of Jim Carey in Dumb and Dumber, "You are telling me there is a chance?"

Let's hope we hit the lottery. Nothing like watching some brotherly competition on Christmas Day.

-- Courtney Schellin