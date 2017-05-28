Bryce Harper's advice to little leaguers: 'No participation trophies ... first place only'

Some people just seem to be born "winners," especially the world's most elite athletes. Among other traits, they all have one very important thing in common: They want to win, every chance they can get.

When Washington Nationals right-fielder Bryce Harper -- the four-time All-Star and 2015 NL MVP -- spoke to a group of little league players Saturday morning in Washington, D.C., he didn't tell them that they were all winners.

Quite the opposite, actually.

Harper's advice got a lot of laughs and cheers from the kids and the parents who were present.

"No participation trophies," he said. "First place only."

The takeaway? If young players want to go on to enjoy the kind of success that Harper has had in just five years at the major league level, they should take notes on this video.

--Meaghan Latella