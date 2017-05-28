Ric Flair, Jake Gyllenhaal among celebrities in attendance at Indy 500

It's no secret that the Indy 500 is just as much a party as it is an auto race. Sunday's 101st running of the race was no different, as various celebrities and public figures descended upon Indianapolis Motor Speedway to take part in the festivities.

WWE's Ric Flair, Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx and Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor were some of the most well-known faces in the crowd, along with actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Gyllenhaal attended with Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, the man he portrays in the upcoming movie "Stronger" about the 2013 terrorist attack. Gyllenhaal and Bauman shared the honor of waving the green flag to start the race.

These two awesome guys Jake Gyllenhaal and @Jeffmbauman are here today. Find out why on our preface show 11am on ABC pic.twitter.com/FHNzPlXXsv — Lindsay Czarniak (@lindsayczarniak) May 28, 2017

.@JDMorgan is ready to take the @TeamChevy Pace Car for a drive. For our @TheWalkingDead fans - he says he's got Lucille in the back 😏 pic.twitter.com/YYXFBvSFdq — Ind. Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 28, 2017

There were several professional athletes on hand as well, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, Indiana Pacers center Kevin Seraphin and St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

Electronic music producers Zedd and Marshmello entertained crowds at the on-site Snake Pit festival and also spent time with racing legend Mario Andretti.

As for the race itself, Takuma Sato passed Helio Castroneves with a few laps remaining to win the 500.

-- Nick Ostiller