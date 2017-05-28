Ric Flair, Jake Gyllenhaal among celebrities in attendance at Indy 500

It's no secret that the Indy 500 is just as much a party as it is an auto race. Sunday's 101st running of the race was no different, as various celebrities and public figures descended upon Indianapolis Motor Speedway to take part in the festivities.
WWE's Ric Flair, Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx and Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor were some of the most well-known faces in the crowd, along with actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
Gyllenhaal attended with Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, the man he portrays in the upcoming movie "Stronger" about the 2013 terrorist attack. Gyllenhaal and Bauman shared the honor of waving the green flag to start the race.
@IndyCar Red Carpet pic.twitter.com/E3FK3b7yVa
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 28, 2017
.@NikkiSixx from @MotleyCrue meets @EvaMozesKor...only at @IMS, what a pair! pic.twitter.com/kRmshuiB0q
— Ind. Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 28, 2017
These two awesome guys Jake Gyllenhaal and @Jeffmbauman are here today. Find out why on our preface show 11am on ABC pic.twitter.com/FHNzPlXXsv
— Lindsay Czarniak (@lindsayczarniak) May 28, 2017
#saturdaymorning Just went on a nice 200mph ride with Mario... #LegendsDay Blessed #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/miAaQNUmOE
— Jeff Bauman (@Jeffmbauman) May 27, 2017
.@JDMorgan is ready to take the @TeamChevy Pace Car for a drive. For our @TheWalkingDead fans - he says he's got Lucille in the back 😏 pic.twitter.com/YYXFBvSFdq
— Ind. Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 28, 2017
There were several professional athletes on hand as well, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, Indiana Pacers center Kevin Seraphin and St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.
QB for the @Chiefs, Alex Smith hits the #Indy500 red carpet. 🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/EiZqsR496Z
— Ind. Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 28, 2017
.@Pacers @kslife7 make people look reeeaaallly short here on the @IMS red carpet. 🏀#Indy500 pic.twitter.com/Cu4mIcR12g
— Ind. Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 28, 2017
Let's see the #15 car bring it home @SteaknShake @GrahamRahal @IndyCar pic.twitter.com/aPZUctsgId
— Alex Pietrangelo (@apetro_27) May 28, 2017
Electronic music producers Zedd and Marshmello entertained crowds at the on-site Snake Pit festival and also spent time with racing legend Mario Andretti.
Thank you @Honda and @MarioAndretti for this incredible experience. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lxOkFJhH68
— Zedd (@Zedd) May 28, 2017
.@marshmellomusic is 🎧"Moving On"🎧 from the red carpet to the @Indy500SnakePit, while @ConorDaly22 🏎💨heads trackside. 🏁#Indy500 pic.twitter.com/H3z8qJCWA6
— Ind. Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 28, 2017
As for the race itself, Takuma Sato passed Helio Castroneves with a few laps remaining to win the 500.
-- Nick Ostiller