Die-hard Packers fan marries woman with last name 'Packer' in team-themed wedding

It's one thing to meet the love of your life, but what if her last name was that of your favorite team, too?

For Ryan Holtan-Murphy, this is his reality and, now, his new last name.

"We're the Packer family now," he proudly told ABC News.

Courtesy: JPP Studios

The couple got married in an appropriately themed Packers wedding in Willis Tower in Chicago, where the groom surprised his new wife in a full-blown green-and-gold Packers suit.

"I ordered it three months ago and have been hiding it under the bed in our guest room. She was a lot harder to find on the dance floor once I showed up in the suit," he said with a laugh. "She's a great sport. She's a lot of fun."

To say the prospect of taking his wife's last name was a dream come true would be an understatement.

"I grew up in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, where the Packers are the unofficial state religion," he told ABC News in January. "Everyone from grandmothers to little kids are die-hard fans, and we live and die with the team."

Even the proposal featured some Packers memorabilia.

"I was wearing my favorite Aaron Rodgers jersey and we were in a water tank at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, and I had arranged it with them to have a baby beluga whale bring over the ring in a waterproof box," he said. "I was relieved he didn't try to eat it!"

-- Courtney Schellin