Gregorius campaigns with #DidisDeeds ahead of Final Vote

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is one of five candidates for the AL's Final Vote into the 2017 MLB All-Star Game in Miami.

As of Wednesday, Gregorius placed third in AL voting behind Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas and Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Needing a voting boost, Gregorius took to the streets of New York City to perform good deeds on Thursday ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline to vote.

Gregorius gave out free MetroCard swipes for subway riders, took photos for tourists at Rockefeller Center, made burrito bowls for hungry fans and handed out umbrellas with rain in the forecast. Will these #DidisDeeds earn him enough votes for a final spot?

Didi's hashtag use implies that he has teamed up with Colorado Rockies first baseman Mark Reynolds (#BeLikeMark) to earn more votes.

The Yankees also campaigned hard for Gregorius on Thursday by tweeting out his baby pictures.

I mean, COME ON. This is the face of someone who should go to the #ASG. 👶Didi w/ his mom is just the cutest. #SirDidi4Sure pic.twitter.com/2OajO2aJNY — #SirDidi4Sure (@Yankees) July 6, 2017

The Final Vote winners in each league will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

-- John Wilmhoff