What better place is there for one of American football's biggest stars to get together with one of international football's rising prospects than an amusement park?

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba appear to agree with that sentiment, as the two spent time together at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, this weekend.

Pogba posted a video of the duo getting prepped for takeoff on the "Full Throttle" roller coaster to his Instagram account Sunday.

🎢😱football and footballl #rollercoaster @obj A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

Beckham and Pogba even offer up an impromptu duet of the 1960s hit "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye," certainly fitting to sing before taking off on a coaster that reaches 70 mph.

Needless to say, Beckham and Pogba seem to be enjoying themselves on their respective summer breaks.