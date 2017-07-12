Smiles, sluggers and selfies: The baseball community reacts to the 2017 All-Star Game

The 2017 All-Star Game saw the American League beat the National League 2-1 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano led the AL to victory with a home run in the 10th inning, earning him MVP honors.

The 88-year-old tradition is a showcase for MLB's top talent, but it's also a time to remind players and baseball fans everywhere that the game should be fun. Across the league, current and former players took to Twitter and Instagram to share their thoughts on this year's game.

Players cheering on players

Schoop is going deep to break a scoreless tie! — Brad Brach (@BradBrach) July 12, 2017

Take a double! Atta baby! — Brad Brach (@BradBrach) July 12, 2017

Glad @Tsunamy27 is on our side @Cardinals!!! Filthy — Jedd Gyorko (@JGyorko05) July 12, 2017

This guy has become one of my best friends and I couldn't be more happy for him!! Knock in his first all-star game #proudfriend pic.twitter.com/k4SLXzmIEm — Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) July 12, 2017

Man @Tsunamy27 is fun to watch.. glad i get to see him work day in day out! 101 #ussss — Alex Reyes (@AlexReyes_67) July 12, 2017

The crowd goes wild for Molina

We see u YADI!!! @Yadimolina04 — Jedd Gyorko (@JGyorko05) July 12, 2017

I see you @Yadimolina04 !!!!! — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) July 12, 2017

Just watched @yadier_marciano_molina go deep! Wow, what a hitter💯🔥 #NationalLeague A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

Nelson Cruz reminds us: there's always time for a photo

And here it is... #ASG A post shared by Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

You know @yadimolina04 wouldn't stay behind the camera for long. pic.twitter.com/JXHJz4VGyz — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 12, 2017

How many times do you see it? A guy snaps mid-game photo w/umpire & then flies out to CF. #ASG @ncboomstick23 — Jeremy Guthrie (@TheRealJGuts) July 12, 2017

--Meaghan Latella