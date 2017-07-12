Smiles, sluggers and selfies: The baseball community reacts to the 2017 All-Star Game

The 2017 All-Star Game saw the American League beat the National League 2-1 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano led the AL to victory with a home run in the 10th inning, earning him MVP honors.
The 88-year-old tradition is a showcase for MLB's top talent, but it's also a time to remind players and baseball fans everywhere that the game should be fun. Across the league, current and former players took to Twitter and Instagram to share their thoughts on this year's game.
Players cheering on players
@RobinsonCano is a future HOF , he once again prove why. #AllStarGame #mariners #GoMariners
— Edgar Martinez (@11EdgarMartinez) July 12, 2017
Schoop is going deep to break a scoreless tie!
— Brad Brach (@BradBrach) July 12, 2017
Take a double! Atta baby!
— Brad Brach (@BradBrach) July 12, 2017
Atta boy @mconforto8!! #jam
— Jerry Blevins (@jerryblevins) July 12, 2017
Glad @Tsunamy27 is on our side @Cardinals!!! Filthy
— Jedd Gyorko (@JGyorko05) July 12, 2017
This guy has become one of my best friends and I couldn't be more happy for him!! Knock in his first all-star game #proudfriend pic.twitter.com/k4SLXzmIEm
— Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) July 12, 2017
Man @Tsunamy27 is fun to watch.. glad i get to see him work day in day out! 101 #ussss
— Alex Reyes (@AlexReyes_67) July 12, 2017
The crowd goes wild for Molina
— Jon Jay 2Js (@jonjayU) July 12, 2017
Do it papi! @Yadimolina04 UUUUUUFFFFFFF!!!
— Tui (@Stuivailala) July 12, 2017
We see u YADI!!! @Yadimolina04
— Jedd Gyorko (@JGyorko05) July 12, 2017
I see you @Yadimolina04 !!!!!
— Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) July 12, 2017
Nelson Cruz reminds us: there's always time for a photo
You know @yadimolina04 wouldn't stay behind the camera for long. pic.twitter.com/JXHJz4VGyz
— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 12, 2017
How many times do you see it? A guy snaps mid-game photo w/umpire & then flies out to CF. #ASG @ncboomstick23
— Jeremy Guthrie (@TheRealJGuts) July 12, 2017
--Meaghan Latella