        <
        >

          Smiles, sluggers and selfies: The baseball community reacts to the 2017 All-Star Game

          1:26 AM ET
          • SN Staff

          The 2017 All-Star Game saw the American League beat the National League 2-1 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano led the AL to victory with a home run in the 10th inning, earning him MVP honors.

          The 88-year-old tradition is a showcase for MLB's top talent, but it's also a time to remind players and baseball fans everywhere that the game should be fun. Across the league, current and former players took to Twitter and Instagram to share their thoughts on this year's game.

          Players cheering on players

          The crowd goes wild for Molina

          Just watched @yadier_marciano_molina go deep! Wow, what a hitter💯🔥 #NationalLeague

          A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on

          Nelson Cruz reminds us: there's always time for a photo

          And here it is... #ASG

          A post shared by Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) on

          --Meaghan Latella

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.